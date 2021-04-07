Home Photos Feature Photos Transgender community holding protest demonstration in front of Press Club against increasing... PhotosFeature Photos Transgender community holding protest demonstration in front of Press Club against increasing violence against them Wed, 7 Apr 2021, 10:09 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP49-070421 PESHAWAR: April 07 - Transgender community holding protest demonstration in front of Press Club against increasing violence against them. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A protest demonstration, organized by AJK France chapter, outside foreign office, to mark the Right to Self-Determination Day LAHORE: November 05 A view of traders holding a demonstration against the republication of caricatures of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) and against anti-Islam... HYDERABAD: September 06 Hindu community holding protest demonstration against Indian government during Defense & Martyrs Day of Pakistan outside Press Club. APP photo...