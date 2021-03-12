Home Photos Feature Photos Traditional drummers along with their drums sitting on a roadside at Faizabad...PhotosFeature PhotosTraditional drummers along with their drums sitting on a roadside at Faizabad while waiting for clients to be hired for functions Fri, 12 Mar 2021, 6:37 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-120321 RAWALPINDI: March 12 - Traditional drummers along with their drums sitting on a roadside at Faizabad while waiting for clients to be hired for functions. APP photo by Abid ZiaAPP17-120321ALSO READ A vendor arranging and displaying traditional sweet stuff (Gur) to attract customers at his roadside setup at Karal ChowkRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor arranging and displaying traditional sweet stuff (Gur) to attract customers at his roadside setup at Karal ChowkTraditional wrestlers practicing in an arena setup on the banks of a canalA vendor busy in preparing traditional food item Katlama at Jilani Park during Jashan Biharan Mela