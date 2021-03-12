Traditional drummers along with their drums sitting on a roadside at Faizabad while waiting for clients to be hired for functions
APP17-120321 RAWALPINDI: March 12 - Traditional drummers along with their drums sitting on a roadside at Faizabad while waiting for clients to be hired for functions. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP17-120321

