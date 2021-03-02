Traditional dancers performing during a function to mark Baloch Culture Day arranged by Provincial Information and Culture Department at Al-Hamra
APP75-020321 LAHORE: March 02  Traditional dancers performing during a function to mark Baloch Culture Day arranged by Provincial Information and Culture Department at Al-Hamra. APP Photo by Ashraf Ch
APP75-020321

APP76-020321

ALSO READ  Students viewing the displayed books at a stall that setup to mark Baloch Culture Day in Balochistan University

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR