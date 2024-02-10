Tractor trolleys loaded with sugarcane parked on the roadside creating problems in the smooth flow of traffic and need the attention of concerned authorities near Seyd Walla Chowk.

- Ambassador Tirmizi represents Pakistan at Abu Dhabi Dialogue
- President’s Trophy: Dahani’s seven-wicket haul puts SNGPL in commanding position
- An attractive view of leafless tree’s on the river view road area near CM Secretariat.
- Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates represented Pakistan in the 7th Ministerial Consultation of Abu Dhabi Dialogue, Pakistan is the current Chair of Abu Dhabi Dialogue.
- A crane driver loading garbage on a tractor trolly after cleaning a canal with the help of heavy machinery.
Pakistan's National News Agency