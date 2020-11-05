Total Nutrition Polo Cup: Newage Cables reach final

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 05 (APP): Newage Cables outpaced Guard Group/Platinum Homes by eight and a half goal to four in the Total Nutrition Polo Cup semifinal played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

Team work proved to be a key behind the inspiring victory of Newage Cables as all the four players – Edward Banner Eve, Syed Aun Rizvi, Adnan Jalil Azam and Alman Jalil Azam – contributed equally by banging in a brace each for their team, which had a half goal handicap advantage. From the losing side, Amirreza Behboudi struck both the goals.

Both the teams entered the ground with high spirits and fought well against each other till the third chukker, as first chukker saw both the teams thrashing two goals each.

The second and third chukker proved to be identical as both the sides converted one goal apeice respectively to make it 4-all by the end of the third chukker.

The fourth and last chukker proved to be a turning point of the match, which was fully dominated by Newage Cables, who fired in fabulous four goals one after another to finish the match having 8-4 lead.

With half goal handicap advantage, Newage Cables won the semifinal by eight and a half goal to four.

The enthralling semifinal was supervised by Raja Taimur Nadeem and Tom Brodie and was witnessed by Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Agha Najeeb Raza, LPC Secretary Lt Col (retd) Mudassar Sharif, players and their families.