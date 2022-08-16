The water level increasing in River Ravi as India release water its reserves, the administration has issued a high alert that in case the flood hit the area, as many as 600,000 people would be affected in the province

APP37-160822 LAHORE: August 16- The water level increasing in River Ravi as India release water its reserves, the administration has issued a high alert that in case the flood hit the area, as many as 600,000 people would be affected in the province.
