The water level increasing in River Ravi as India release water its reserves, the administration has issued a high alert that in case the flood hit the area, as many as 600,000 people would be affected in the province Tue, 16 Aug 2022, 7:03 PM LAHORE: August 16- The water level increasing in River Ravi as India release water its reserves, the administration has issued a high alert that in case the flood hit the area, as many as 600,000 people would be affected in the province. APP Photo by Amir khan