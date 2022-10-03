The Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur Engineer Professor Dr. Athar Mehboob called on the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch at his office

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over a meeting on gas supply during winter at Finance Division.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque in a meeting with Japanese delegation.

Federal Minister for Eductaion and Professional Training Rana Tanver Hussain and Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Zeb Jaffar giving shield to a Principal on World Teacher’s Day at IMCG F-7/4 in Federal Capital

Federal minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman launches 2nd Humanitarian Appeal with the UN Office in Geneva

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Syed Murtaza Mahmud addressing a workshop on Solar Panel and Allied Equipment Manufacturing Policy at a Hotel

Federal Minister for Economic affairs , Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Alfred Grannas cutting the cake to celebrate the German unity day

Ambassador of China to Pakistan H.E. Mr.Nong Rong calls on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs,Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review the payments of from cash assistance to flood affectees at Finance Divison

Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzab addressing a press conference

Federal Minister and Chairman Privatization Mr. Abid Hussain Bhayo chaired Privatization Commission (PC) Board Meeting

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi met Wakako Sakurai, CEO of Plus –W a Japanese global recruiting company

