The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players are seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium

The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players are seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium
APP41-270423 RAWALPINDI: April 27 - The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players are seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/ABB/ZID
The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players are seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium
APP41-270423 RAWALPINDI:
The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players are seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium
APP42-270423 RAWALPINDI: April 27 – The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players are seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/ABB/ZID
The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players are seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium
APP43-270423 RAWALPINDI: April 27 – The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players are seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/ABB/ZID
The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players are seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium
APP44-270423 RAWALPINDI: April 27 – The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players are seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/ABB/ZID
The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players are seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium
APP45-270423 RAWALPINDI: April 27 – The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players are seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/ABB/ZID
The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players are seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium
APP46-270423 RAWALPINDI: April 27 – The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players are seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP/ADZ/ABB/ZID

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players were seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket Stadium

The Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players were seen in action during the first One Day International (ODI) match held at the Pindi Cricket...

New Zealand's captain Tom Latham speaks during a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. On the eve of their first one-day international (ODI) cricket match against Pakistan

New Zealand’s captain Tom Latham speaks during a press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. On the eve of their first one-day...

Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players taking part in a practice session at Pindi Cricket Stadium

Pakistani and New Zealand cricket players taking part in a practice session at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of 5th T-20 Cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of 5th T-20 Cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Pindi Cricket Stadium

A view of heavy hailstorm that disrupted the 3rd T-20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand Cricket team at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

A view of heavy hailstorm that disrupted the 3rd T-20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand Cricket team at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying the 3rd T-20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Spectators enjoying the 3rd T-20 cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Pakistani players celebrating to take the wicket of New Zealand team during the 3rd T-20 cricket match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Pakistani players celebrating to take the wicket of New Zealand team during the 3rd T-20 cricket match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Pakistan and New Zealand Cricket team in action during the 3rd T-20 match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Pakistan and New Zealand Cricket team in action during the 3rd T-20 match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi visits Pindi Cricket Stadium ahead of T-20 Cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand

PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi visits Pindi Cricket Stadium ahead of T-20 Cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand

New Zealand player bowled out by Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Pakistan vs. New Zealand 3rd Twenty20 match at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

New Zealand player bowled out by Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Pakistan vs. New Zealand 3rd Twenty20 match at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam waving bat to celebrate his century score during the 2nd Twenty20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam waving bat to celebrate his century score during the 2nd Twenty20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi...

New Zealand players celebrate the Pakistani wicket (Babar Azam bowled by Milne) during the Twenty20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium

New Zealand players celebrate the Pakistani wicket (Babar Azam bowled by Milne) during the Twenty20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi...