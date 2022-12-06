PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos The meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatisation was held under the Chairmanship of MNA Mustafa Mahmud. Federal Minister for Privatisation, Mr. Abid Hussain Bhayo was also present in the meeting Tue, 6 Dec 2022, 10:50 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP64-061222 ISLAMABAD: December 06 - The meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatisation was held under the Chairmanship of MNA Mustafa Mahmud. Federal Minister for Privatisation, Mr. Abid Hussain Bhayo was also present in the meeting. APP/ABB/ZID APP64-061222 ISLAMABAD