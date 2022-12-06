The meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatisation was held under the Chairmanship of MNA Mustafa Mahmud. Federal Minister for Privatisation, Mr. Abid Hussain Bhayo was also present in the meeting

The meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatisation was held under the Chairmanship of MNA Mustafa Mahmud. Federal Minister for Privatisation, Mr. Abid Hussain Bhayo was also present in the meeting
APP64-061222 ISLAMABAD: December 06 - The meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatisation was held under the Chairmanship of MNA Mustafa Mahmud. Federal Minister for Privatisation, Mr. Abid Hussain Bhayo was also present in the meeting. APP/ABB/ZID
The meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatisation was held under the Chairmanship of MNA Mustafa Mahmud. Federal Minister for Privatisation, Mr. Abid Hussain Bhayo was also present in the meeting
APP64-061222 ISLAMABAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Vice Foreign Minister of Argentina Mr. Pablo Tettamanti called on Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani in Parliament House

Vice Foreign Minister of Argentina Mr. Pablo Tettamanti called on Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani in Parliament House

Sri Lankan State Minister for Finance, H.E. Mr. Shehan Semasinghe called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

Sri Lankan State Minister for Finance, H.E. Mr. Shehan Semasinghe called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance...

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Bloch handling over space maker camp kits to Vice Chancellor IST, Maj. Gen.(R) Rehan Abdul Baqi for organizing Teenager Space Maker Camp at the Ministry. The Secretary G.M. Memon and Chairman PSF are also present

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Bloch handling over space maker camp kits to Vice Chancellor IST, Maj. Gen.(R) Rehan Abdul Baqi...

State Minister for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha addressing to the SPDI's 25th Sustainable Development Conference on "Sixth South and South-West Asia Forum” on the Sustainable Development Goals at local hotel

State Minister for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha addressing to the SPDI’s 25th Sustainable Development Conference on “Sixth South and South-West Asia Forum”...

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Mr. Alfred Grannas called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Mr. Alfred Grannas called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at...

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presenting souvenir to Under Secretary General of the UN\Executive Secretary of EXCAP Ms. Arminda Salsiah Alisjahbana at Finance Division

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presenting souvenir to Under Secretary General of the UNExecutive Secretary of EXCAP Ms. Arminda...

Under Secretary General of the UN\Executive Secretary of ESCAP Ms. Arminda Salsiah Alisjahbana called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division

Under Secretary General of the UNExecutive Secretary of ESCAP Ms. Arminda Salsiah Alisjahbana called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Mohammad...

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad Suh Sangpyo exchanging the documents during signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding on the Employment Permit System (EPS) between Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Ministry of Employment and Labour the Republic of Korea

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad Suh Sangpyo exchanging...

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad Suh Sangpyo

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad Suh Sangpyo

Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik addressing a press conference

Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik addressing a press conference

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif being briefed about the refurbishment project of Mangla Dam and about the operations of the newly inaugurated units

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif being briefed about the refurbishment project of Mangla Dam and about the operations of the newly inaugurated units

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif being briefed about the refurbishment project of Mangla Dam and about the operations of the newly inaugurated units

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif being briefed about the refurbishment project of Mangla Dam and about the operations of the newly inaugurated units