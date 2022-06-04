PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos The fire brigade personnel perform a cooling operation after extinguishing the fire in a famous departmental store at Jail Chowrangi. Sat, 4 Jun 2022, 8:24 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP36-040622 KARACHI: June 04 - The fire brigade personnel perform a cooling operation after extinguishing the fire in a famous departmental store at Jail Chowrangi. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP36-040622 KARACHI: APP37-040622 KARACHI: June 04 – The fire brigade personnel perform a cooling operation after extinguishing the fire in a famous departmental store at Jail Chowrangi. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi