APP11-060921LAHORE: September 06 . The district administration displayed portraits of the nation's martyred heroes of 1965 war to pay tribute who laid down their lives for the defence of the country on the Defense Day of Pakistan in city. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt .

Painting and sculpting are parts of art and designing but making portraits from bark and straw of wheat plant, plywood and black cloth was a unique and quite different idea. Syed Abid Shah, a local artist, is master of making pictures by using bark and straw of wheat plant, plywood and black cloth, at his home in Achar Kale Kohat Road. He has learned the unique artwork from his uncle and has been making portraits for the last 50 years. According to him the artwork has a history of more than 200 years and there were four artists all over the country who were adept in making this kind of picture, adding that four artists who worked in the same medium had died and now he was the only one left in this field of art. (Please match the picture with story slugged Master of making picture from straw of wheat plant seeks patronage already been released)

District administration staffer washing and spraying disinfection fumigant at Gilgit Airport as safety measures to prevent COVID-19 third wave outbreak

Visitors viewing an exhibition of portraits of senior women artists on the occasion of International Women's Day

District administration workers are distributing face mask among the people for prevent COVID-19

District Administration seize plastic shopping bags during grand operation against plastic shopping bags at Ashraf Road

GILGIT: October 22 - District administration busy in removal of wall chalking and beautification of tunnels in sub Division Gojal Hunza. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain

GILGIT: October 22 - District administration busy in removal of wall chalking and beautification of tunnels in sub Division Gojal Hunza. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain

HYDERABAD: July 04  District officials signing on Signature Wall to pay tribute to doctors and paramedic staff for 100 days of national resolve...

LARKANA: June 25  An elderly vendor waiting for customers to sell wrist watches at Jinnah Bagh Road during smart lock down by District...

LARKANA: June 23 – A view of closed Shahi Bazaar during smart lock down by District Administration. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar