PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos The district administration displayed portraits of the nation’s martyred heroes of 1965 war to pay tribute who laid down their lives for the defence of the country on the Defense Day of Pakistan in city Mon, 6 Sep 2021, 8:50 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP11-060921LAHORE: September 06 . The district administration displayed portraits of the nation's martyred heroes of 1965 war to pay tribute who laid down their lives for the defence of the country on the Defense Day of Pakistan in city. APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt .