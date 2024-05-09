The bodies of the seven labourers, who were killed near Gwadar a day earlier, arrived at Edhi mortuary Soharab Goth

KARACHI, May 09 – The bodies of the seven labourers, who were killed near Gwadar a day earlier, arrived at Edhi mortuary Soharab Goth. APP/SDQ/TZD

