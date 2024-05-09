- Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
- The bodies of the seven labourers, who were killed near Gwadar a day earlier, arrived at Edhi mortuary Soharab Goth
- Govt intends to reform energy sector to provide electricity to consumers at cheaper rates: Ahsan Iqbal
- UN says 80,000 displaced from Gaza’s Rafah city as Israeli bombardment intensifies
- Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal recorded an exclusive interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN) at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.
