APP31-22021 ISLAMABAD: February 22  The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, His Excellency Mr. MATSUDA Kuninori, and UNHCR Representative, Ms. Noriko Yoshida, signs an agreement as the Government of Japan has announced on Monday a contribution of USD 3.7 million to support UNHCRs programmes and activities for Afghan refugees and host communities in Pakistan. APP

