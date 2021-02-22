ALSO READ The UKs Fleming Fund has initiated a stakeholder intervention in Pakistan to scale up public healthcare setup of Pakistan to enhance effective monitoring and data collection to curb the impending risk of antimicrobial or antibiotic resistance (AMR) causing serious health complications leading to death. Country Director Fleming Fund Dr Ayesha told APP that non-prescribed and excessive use of antibiotics in chronic respiratoryinfectious diseases, epidemics and other health issues was causing the emergence of resistant bugsce in human bodies developing AMR that was making many of the modern diseases ineffective.(Match the picture with the story slugged Fleming-Fund-Aid already released by APP)