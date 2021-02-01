Temperature of students being checked at school entrance as all educational activities resume across KP amid strict implementation of COVID SOPs at Government Girls Middle School Lahori Gate
APP10-010221 PESHAWAR: February 01  Students being sanitized in the school as part of SOPs during all educational activities resume across KP amid strict implementation of COVID SOPs at Government Girls Middle School Lahori Gate. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
