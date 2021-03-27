Home Culture & Heritage Tehsildar Raziq Khan Miani along with levies officials briefing the media persons... Culture & HeritagePhotos Tehsildar Raziq Khan Miani along with levies officials briefing the media persons about the seized 80kgs of hashish recovered from a vehicle during a press conference Sat, 27 Mar 2021, 7:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-270321 CHAMAN: March 27 - Tehsildar Raziq Khan Miani along with levies officials briefing the media persons about the seized 80kgs of hashish recovered from a vehicle during a press conference. APP photo by Saeed Ali APP37-270321 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ANF seizes 794.836 kg drugs in 21 operations; arrests 24 Police officials Baghdod al-Jadeed station displaying seized 170 bottles of liquor before the media persons Security forces playing key role for durable peace; CM Balochistan