Teams of Tiger Tiktokers and Rabbit Tiktokers are participating in a cricket match of National Tiktokers Cricket League 2021 at Iqbal Stadium
APP54-200221 FAISALABAD: February 20 - Teams of Tiger Tiktokers and Rabbit Tiktokers are participating in a cricket match of National Tiktokers Cricket League 2021 at Iqbal Stadium. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP55-200221
FAISALABAD: February 20 – Teams of Tiger Tiktokers and Rabbit Tiktokers are participating in a cricket match of National Tiktokers Cricket League 2021 at Iqbal Stadium. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

ALSO READ  Cricket Match playing between AL Khair and Falcon cricket Teams at the Sir Sadiq Gym Khana Cricket Tournament 2021

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR