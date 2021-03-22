Teachers of Royal Cambridge School cutting cake during a program in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations
APP28-220321 HYDERABAD: March 22 – Teachers of Royal Cambridge School cutting cake during a program in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP30-220321
HYDERABAD: March 22 – Director Inspection Colleges Prof. Shahida Abro in a group photograph with players during prize distribution ceremony of Inter Classes Sports Gala at Shah Latif Girls College. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP31-220321
HYDERABAD: March 22 – Students of Royal Cambridge School performing in tableau during program in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP29-220321
HYDERABAD: March 22 – Director Inspection Colleges Prof. Shahida Abro giving trophy to winning team players during prize distribution ceremony of Inter Classes Sports Gala at Shah Latif Girls College. APP photo by Farhan Khan

