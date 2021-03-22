Home Photos General Coverage Photos Teachers of Royal Cambridge School cutting cake during a program in connection...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosTeachers of Royal Cambridge School cutting cake during a program in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations Mon, 22 Mar 2021, 9:45 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-220321 HYDERABAD: March 22 – Teachers of Royal Cambridge School cutting cake during a program in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP30-220321HYDERABAD: March 22 – Director Inspection Colleges Prof. Shahida Abro in a group photograph with players during prize distribution ceremony of Inter Classes Sports Gala at Shah Latif Girls College. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP31-220321HYDERABAD: March 22 – Students of Royal Cambridge School performing in tableau during program in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP30-220321HYDERABAD: March 22 – Director Inspection Colleges Prof. Shahida Abro in a group photograph with players during prize distribution ceremony of Inter Classes Sports Gala at Shah Latif Girls College. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP31-220321HYDERABAD: March 22 – Students of Royal Cambridge School performing in tableau during program in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP29-220321HYDERABAD: March 22 – Director Inspection Colleges Prof. Shahida Abro giving trophy to winning team players during prize distribution ceremony of Inter Classes Sports Gala at Shah Latif Girls College. APP photo by Farhan KhanALSO READ Pakistan Army helicopter during Air Show for rehearsal of Pakistan Day parade at Zero Point BridgeRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA group photo of students on the occasion of All Pakistan Speech Competition at Islamia University Bahawalpur in connection with Pakistan Day celebrationsChristian girls decorating Christmas Tree during function in connection with Christmas celebrations at U P Church Nori GatePTI Leader Dr. Nadia Aziz and Christian community cutting cake during function in connection with Christmas celebrations at U P Church Nori Gate