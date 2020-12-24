Teachers and students participating in a protest demonstration against the burning the under construction building of Engineering Karakoram International University and vehicles by unknown miscreants
APP49-241220 GILGIT: December 24 - Teachers and students participating in a protest demonstration against the burning the under construction building of Engineering Karakoram International University and vehicles by unknown miscreants. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain
APP49-241220

ALSO READ  Under construction building of Engineering Karakoram International University and vehicles set ablaze by unknown miscreants

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR