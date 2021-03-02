Home Photos General Coverage Photos Teacher and students wearing facemasks while attending the class at Phoenix Primary...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosTeacher and students wearing facemasks while attending the class at Phoenix Primary Higher Secondary School at Qasimabad Tue, 2 Mar 2021, 6:41 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-020321 HYDERABAD: March 02 Teacher and students wearing facemasks while attending the class at Phoenix Primary Higher Secondary School at Qasimabad. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP43-020321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORStudents performing in a tableau during Youth Conference for Countering Extreme Behavior at MNS UniversityStudents participating in different games during Annual Sports Gala of RC School at LatifabadStudents of first year of MBBS and BDS are participating in White-Coat Receiving Ceremony at University Medical & Dental College (UMDC) The University of...