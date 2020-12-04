TB Control Program Officer is busy in giving chest X-ray during free TB medical camp on van at Sethi Town
APP11-041220 PESHAWAR: December 04  TB Control Program Officer is busy in giving chest X-ray during free TB medical camp on van at Sethi Town. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum
