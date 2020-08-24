TAXILA: August 24 – Federal Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan being briefed by the Secretary Overseas Foundation Dr. Muhammad Hashim Popalzai about the Labour Complex at HMC Road. APP

TAXILA: August 24 - Federal Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan being briefed by the Secretary Overseas Foundation Dr. Muhammad Hashim Popalzai about the Labour Complex at HMC Road. APP
APP34-24 TAXILA: August 24 - Federal Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan being briefed by the Secretary Overseas Foundation Dr. Muhammad Hashim Popalzai about the Labour Complex at HMC Road. APP
APP34-24

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR