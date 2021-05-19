Home Photos General Coverage Photos Tanzeem-i-Islami members holding a protest demonstration against the killing of innocent Palestinians... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Tanzeem-i-Islami members holding a protest demonstration against the killing of innocent Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli air strikes in front of Press Club Thu, 20 May 2021, 1:03 AM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP50-1905-21 KARACHI: May 19 Tanzeem-i-Islami members holding a protest demonstration against the killing of innocent Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli air strikes in front of Press Club. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ Balochistan Awami Student Federation holding a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Balochistan Awami Student Federation holding a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza Palestinian and Pakistani students from different education institutes and civil society people participating in a protest demonstration against Israel’s attacks on the Palestinian outside... Students holding placards during a protest demonstration against Israeli attacks on Gaza in front of Press Club Paid Advertisements