PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos TANDO BAGO: September 11 PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah interacting with flood affectees during their visit to flood affected areas and relief camps. APP photo by Akram Ali Fri, 11 Sep 2020, 9:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-11 TANDO BAGO: September 11 PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah interacting with flood affectees during their visit to flood affected areas and relief camps. APP photo by Akram Ali APP45-11