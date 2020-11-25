Home Photos Feature Photos Students wearing facemasks return from school as the government announced that all... PhotosFeature Photos Students wearing facemasks return from school as the government announced that all schools across the country remain closed from November 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19 Wed, 25 Nov 2020, 8:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP41-251120 SARGODHA: November 25 Students wearing facemasks return from school as the government announced that all schools across the country remain closed from November 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood APP41-251120 ALSO READ Shopkeepers closed their shops after provincial government ordered to close all business activities at 6pm to curb the spread of corona virus (COVID-19), at Saddar area RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Police officials instructing shopkeepers to close the Saddar Mobile Market after provincial government ordered to close all business activities at 6pm to curb the... Pakistan fully committed to play leadership role in tackling climate change: PM Pakistan not to go for complete lockdown during 2nd wave of COVID-19, PM tells WEF