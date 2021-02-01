Students wearing facemasks being sanitized before entering to school as government allowed reopening of schools from grade-one to eight amid the corona virus disease (COVID-19) pandemic
APP19-010221 ISLAMABAD: February 01  Students wearing facemasks being sanitized before entering to school as government allowed reopening of schools from grade-one to eight amid the corona virus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. APP photo by Saleem Rana

