PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Students wearing facemasks being sanitized before entering to Govt MC Higher Secondary School Hajiabad as government allowed reopening of schools due to decrease in the intense of Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic Mon, 11 Oct 2021, 11:01 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP34-111021 FAISALABAD: October 11 - Students wearing facemasks being sanitized before entering to Govt MC Higher Secondary School Hajiabad as government allowed reopening of schools due to decrease in the intense of Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP34-111021 FAISALABAD: