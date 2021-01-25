Home Photos Feature Photos Students viewing the displayed paintings during the Graduate Young Artists exhibition Degree... PhotosFeature Photos Students viewing the displayed paintings during the Graduate Young Artists exhibition Degree Show BFA 2020 of Visual Arts at Department of Fine Arts College of Art and Design University of the Punjab Mon, 25 Jan 2021, 7:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-250121 LAHORE: January 25 - Students viewing the displayed paintings during the Graduate Young Artists exhibition Degree Show BFA 2020 of Visual Arts at Department of Fine Arts College of Art and Design University of the Punjab. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ Former Chairman Photography Department of Art Council Nadeem Akhtar Soomro casting his vote in polling station during Elections for Art Council of Pakistan Larkana 2021 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students viewing the displayed paintings during the Graduate Young Artists exhibition Degree Show BFA 2020 of Visual Arts at Department of Fine Arts College... Former Chairman Photography Department of Art Council Nadeem Akhtar Soomro casting his vote in polling station during Elections for Art Council of Pakistan Larkana... Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled Kachay Dhagay at Multan Arts Council