Students taking oath during 9th convocation 2022 of The University of Faisalabad (TUF)

Students taking oath during 9th convocation 2022 of The University of Faisalabad (TUF)
APP24-201122 FAISALABAD: November 20 - Students taking oath during 9th convocation 2022 of The University of Faisalabad (TUF). APP/TWR/IQJ/TZD
Students taking oath during 9th convocation 2022 of The University of Faisalabad (TUF)
APP24-201122 FAISALABAD:
Students taking oath during 9th convocation 2022 of The University of Faisalabad (TUF)
APP25-201122 FAISALABAD: November 20 – TUF Chairman and Members of the Board of Governors Haider Amin distributing degrees among students during 9th convocation 2022 at The University of Faisalabad (TUF). APP/TWR/IQJ/TZD
Students taking oath during 9th convocation 2022 of The University of Faisalabad (TUF)
APP26-201122 FAISALABAD: November 20 – TUF Chairman and Members of the Board of Governors Haider Amin conferring medals and degrees among students during 9th convocation 2022 at The University of Faisalabad (TUF). APP/TWR/IQJ/TZD
Students taking oath during 9th convocation 2022 of The University of Faisalabad (TUF)
APP27-201122 FAISALABAD: November 20 – TUF Chairman and Members of the Board of Governors Haider Amin conferring medals and degrees among students during 9th convocation 2022 at The University of Faisalabad (TUF). APP/TWR/IQJ/TZD
Students taking oath during 9th convocation 2022 of The University of Faisalabad (TUF)
APP30-201122 FAISALABAD: November 20 – TUF Chairman and Members of the Board of Governors Haider Amin in a group photograph with position holder students during 9th convocation 2022 at The University of Faisalabad (TUF). APP/TWR/IQJ/TZD
Students taking oath during 9th convocation 2022 of The University of Faisalabad (TUF)
APP31-201122 FAISALABAD: November 20 – Position holder students posing for a photograph with their medals during 9th convocation 2022 at The University of Faisalabad (TUF). APP/TWR/IQJ/TZD