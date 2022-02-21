PhotosFeature Photos Students performing tableau based on Kashmir culture in the Solidarity Ceremony with Kashmir at Govt Haji Pura College Mon, 21 Feb 2022, 11:07 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP54-210222 SIALKOT: February 21 - Students performing tableau based on Kashmir culture in the Solidarity Ceremony with Kashmir at Govt Haji Pura College. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt SIALKOT SIALKOT- Feb 21 – students are presenting a tableau based on Kashmir culture In the solidarity ceremony with Kashmirin a Govt Haji pura college , APP Photo by Muhammad Munir Butt.