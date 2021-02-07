Home Photos Feature Photos Students performing on the stage during last day drama festival to make... PhotosFeature Photos Students performing on the stage during last day drama festival to make Kashmir Day organized by Arts Council and University of Punjab at Al-hamra Sun, 7 Feb 2021, 9:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-070221 LAHORE: February 07- Students performing on the stage during last day drama festival to make Kashmir Day organized by Arts Council and University of Punjab at Al-hamra. APP photo by Ashraf Ch ALSO READ New York State Assembly proclaims Feb. 5 as 'Kashmir Day'; Pakistanis observe Solidarity Day with fervour RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students performing on the stage during Last day drama festival to make Kashmir day organized by arts council and University of Punjab at Al-Hamra Students performing on the stage during three days drama festival to make Kashmir Day organized by Arts Council and University of Punjab at Alhamra Artists performing on the stage during a drama titled (Kashmir Bany Ga Pakistan) at Sargodha Arts Council