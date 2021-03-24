Students performing in a tableau to celebrate Nouroz festival and Pakistan Day at Khana Farhang Iran

ALSO READ A child wearing army uniform in front of Mazar-e-Iqbal as a large number of people arrives for paying rich tributes to national heroes of Pakistan Movement for their sacrifices. They would commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution passed on March 23, 1940 that eventually led to creation of Pakistan within seven years of its adaptation on August 14, 1947. The nation would pay tributes to leaders of Pakistan Movement including Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and National Poet Philosopher, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal for their matchless services for Pakistan