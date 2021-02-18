Students participating in different games during annual sports festival of Government College University
APP57-180221 LAHORE: February 18 - Students participating in different games during annual sports festival of Government College University. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
APP64-180221
LAHORE: February 18 – Provincial Secretary finance Abdullah Sumbal addressing the ceremony at GCU Sports Festival. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
APP58-180221
LAHORE: February 18 – Students participating in different games during annual sports festival of Government College University. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
APP59-180221
LAHORE: February 18 – Students participating in different games during annual sports festival of Government College University. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
APP61-180221
LAHORE: February 18 – Students particepating in March Pass during the Annual Sports event of Government College University. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
APP62-180221
LAHORE: February 18 – Students participating in different during annual sports March pass of government college university. APP photo by Ashraf Ch
APP63-180221
LAHORE: February 18 – Provincial Secretary finance Abdullah Sumbal addressing the ceremony at GCU Sports Festival. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

ALSO READ  Players of Lahore Qalander and Multan Sultan in action during a practice match ahead of the PSL-6 at the National Stadium

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR