Home Photos Feature Photos Students participating in a speech competition during Anti-Corruption Week PhotosFeature Photos Students participating in a speech competition during Anti-Corruption Week Tue, 17 Nov 2020, 7:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-171120 MULTAN: November 17 - Students participating in a speech competition during Anti-Corruption Week. APP photo by Safdar Abbas ALSO READ Students of different schools and colleges participating in different games competition during Annual Sports Games at Sports Ground RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students of different schools and colleges participating in different games competition during Annual Sports Games at Sports Ground Students of different schools and colleges participating in different games competition during Annual Sports Games at Sports Ground Students of different schools and colleges participating in different games competition during Annual Sports Games at Sports Ground