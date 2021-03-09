Students participating in a painting competition during divisional level competition under Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Arts Council
APP18-090321 FAISALABAD: March 09 - Students participating in a painting competition during divisional level competition under Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP20-090321
FAISALABAD: March 09 – Students from different institutes participating during divisional level competition under Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP19-090321
FAISALABAD: March 09 – Students participating in singing competition during divisional level competition under Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

