Students participating in a painting competition during divisional level competition under Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Arts Council Tue, 9 Mar 2021, 10:21 PM

APP18-090321 FAISALABAD: March 09 - Students participating in a painting competition during divisional level competition under Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

APP20-090321FAISALABAD: March 09 – Students from different institutes participating during divisional level competition under Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas

APP19-090321FAISALABAD: March 09 – Students participating in singing competition during divisional level competition under Punjab Talent Hunt Program 2021 at Arts Council. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas