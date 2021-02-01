Home Photos Feature Photos Students of Government boys High School K T S -11 Korangi 1... PhotosFeature Photos Students of Government boys High School K T S -11 Korangi 1 studying in class after reopening of Primary Schools and as well as Universities in Provincial Capital Mon, 1 Feb 2021, 9:50 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-010221 KARACHI: February 01 - Students of Government boys High School K T S -11 Korangi 1 studying in class after reopening of Primary Schools and as well as Universities in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ Students wearing face mask attending class as the government reopened educational institutes in phase-2 from grade 1 to 8th, had been closed as a preventive measure amid Covid-19 Corona Virus pandemic RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students wearing face mask attending class as the government reopened educational institutes in phase-2 from grade 1 to 8th, had been closed as a... Students wearing face mask attending class as the government reopened educational institutes in phase-2 from grade 1 to 8th, had been closed as a... Students of Government boys High School K T S -11 Korangi 1 studying in class after reopening of Primary Schools and as well as...