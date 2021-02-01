Students of Government boys High School K T S -11 Korangi 1 studying in class after reopening of Primary Schools and as well as Universities in Provincial Capital
APP43-010221 KARACHI: February 01 - Students of Government boys High School K T S -11 Korangi 1 studying in class after reopening of Primary Schools and as well as Universities in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi

ALSO READ  Students wearing face mask attending class as the government reopened educational institutes in phase-2 from grade 1 to 8th, had been closed as a preventive measure amid Covid-19 Corona Virus pandemic

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR