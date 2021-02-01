Home Photos General Coverage Photos Students of Government boys High School K T S -11 Korangi 1... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Students of Government boys High School K T S -11 Korangi 1 studying in class after reopening of Primary Schools and as well as Universities in Provincial Capital Mon, 1 Feb 2021, 9:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP45-010221 KARACHI: February 01 - Students of Government boys High School K T S -11 Korangi 1 studying in class after reopening of Primary Schools and as well as Universities in Provincial Capital. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ Body temperature of students being checked at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs after reopening of primary education institutions in the country after closure due to the Corona virus pandemic RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students wearing face mask attending class as the government reopened educational institutes in phase-2 from grade 1 to 8th, had been closed as a... Students wearing face mask attending class as the government reopened educational institutes in phase-2 from grade 1 to 8th, had been closed as a... Students on the way to school in Korangi area after reopening of Primary Schools in Provincial Capital