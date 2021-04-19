Home Photos Feature Photos Students coming out from their educational institution after reopening of senior classes... PhotosFeature Photos Students coming out from their educational institution after reopening of senior classes of schools and colleges Mon, 19 Apr 2021, 6:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-190421 ISLAMABAD: April 19 Students coming out from their educational institution after reopening of senior classes of schools and colleges. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ALSO READ Ration bags being distributed among deserving families of the area by Pakistan Navy and Sahil Welfare Association RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistan, due to its massive plantation drive, has achieved 9 percent decrease in the green house gas emissions as projected by the international studies... A large number of faithful offering first Friday prayers of Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Faisal Masjid PM pays tribute to police for “heroic stand” against TLP’s violence