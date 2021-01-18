Home Photos General Coverage Photos Students being sanitized at the entrance of school as part of SOPs... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Students being sanitized at the entrance of school as part of SOPs after COVID-19 pandemic at Begam Shahab-ud-Din School Mon, 18 Jan 2021, 9:40 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-180121 PESHAWAR: January 18 - Students being sanitized at the entrance of school as part of SOPs after COVID-19 pandemic at Begam Shahab-ud-Din School. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ Temperature of students being checked at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students wearing facemasks coming out from school after attending as the government reopened educational institutes from grade 9th to 12th after remaining closed as... School staff checks the temperature of students to follow SOPs of COVID-19 at entrance on first day after reopen educational institutions Temperature of students being checked at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs after opening of educational institutions