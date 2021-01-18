Home Photos General Coverage Photos Students arrives at school to attend at Secondary Institute in Lyari as... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Students arrives at school to attend at Secondary Institute in Lyari as educational institutions reopen after Covid-19 pandemic Mon, 18 Jan 2021, 9:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-180121 KARACHI: January 18 - Students arrives at school to attend at Secondary Institute in Lyari as educational institutions reopen after Covid-19 pandemic. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ School staff checks the temperature of students to follow SOPs of COVID-19 at entrance on first day after reopen educational institutions RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students wearing facemasks coming out from school after attending as the government reopened educational institutes from grade 9th to 12th after remaining closed as... Students attending class on the first day of school after resumed academic activities at Government MC Higher Secondary School Hajiabad School staff checks the temperature of students to follow SOPs of COVID-19 at entrance on first day after reopen educational institutions