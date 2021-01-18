Students arrives at school to attend at Secondary Institute in Lyari as educational institutions reopen after Covid-19 pandemic
APP27-180121 KARACHI: January 18 - Students arrives at school to attend at Secondary Institute in Lyari as educational institutions reopen after Covid-19 pandemic. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi

ALSO READ  School staff checks the temperature of students to follow SOPs of COVID-19 at entrance on first day after reopen educational institutions

