Students are going to their school in Federal Capital as all schools reopened and all classes resumed across the country after the approval from the National Coordination Committee (NCC)

APP03-111021 ISLAMABAD: October 11- Students are going to their school in Federal Capital as all schools reopened and all classes resumed across the country after the approval from the National Coordination Committee (NCC). APP Photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
A vendor displaying country hens on his motorbike to attract the customers near Daulat Gate Chowk

Managing Director PBM, Malik Zaheer Abbas called on Saudi Arabias Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki to discuss various collective initiatives to serve the poor community of the country

Managing Director Pakistan, Bait-ul-Mal, Malik Zaheer Abbas and UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi discussing the possible joint efforts to rehabilitate the vulnerable community of the country during their meeting in UAE Embassy

Ragpickers are traveling on the overloaded tricycle rickshaw with recycle items may cause any mishap a 7th largest city in the country

Painting and sculpting are parts of art and designing but making portraits from bark and straw of wheat plant, plywood and black cloth was a unique and quite different idea. Syed Abid Shah, a local artist, is master of making pictures by using bark and straw of wheat plant, plywood and black cloth, at his home in Achar Kale Kohat Road. He has learned the unique artwork from his uncle and has been making portraits for the last 50 years. According to him the artwork has a history of more than 200 years and there were four artists all over the country who were adept in making this kind of picture, adding that four artists who worked in the same medium had died and now he was the only one left in this field of art. (Please match the picture with story slugged Master of making picture from straw of wheat plant seeks patronage already been released)

School staff busy in sanitizing students hand by hygienic liquid before entering in school as a preventive measures against deadly COVID-19, schools resumes regular classes across the country after long vacations due to the Corona virus pandemic

A teacher is checking the body temperature of primary students before entering in school as a preventive measures against deadly COVID-19, schools resumes regular classes across the country after long vacations due to the Corona virus pandemic

H.E. MATSUDA Kuninori, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, visiting historical Buddha Caves located in Shah Allah Ditta village and greatly appreciated the centuries-old heritage in the country

Body temperature of students being checked at school entrance as part of COVID-19 SOPs after reopening of primary education institutions in the country after closure due to the Corona virus pandemic

Primary students attending class with wearing the protective face masks at private school after reopened of primary education institutions in the country after closure due to the Corona virus pandemic

Shafqat announces to resume 5-day week classes from March 1

A worker busy in packing fodder for animals to transport to other cities of the country

