PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Students are going to their school in Federal Capital as all schools reopened and all classes resumed across the country after the approval from the National Coordination Committee (NCC) Mon, 11 Oct 2021, 5:49 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP03-111021 ISLAMABAD: October 11- Students are going to their school in Federal Capital as all schools reopened and all classes resumed across the country after the approval from the National Coordination Committee (NCC). APP Photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP03-111021 ISLAMABAD: APP04-111021 ISLAMABAD: October 11- Security personnel on patrolling while students are going to their school in Federal Capital as all schools reopened and all classes resumed across the country after theapproval from the National Coordination Committee (NCC). APP Photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP05-111021ISLAMABAD: October 11- Students are going to their school in Federal Capital as all schools and eductaional Institutes resumed their normal classes across the country after the approval from the National Coordination Committee (NCC). APP Photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP06-111021 ISLAMABAD: October 11- Students are going to their school in Federal Capital as all schools and eductaional Institutes resumed their normal classes across the country after the approval from the National Coordination Committee (NCC). APP Photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk