Student participating in different games during Inter-College/School Athletic Meet 2020 organized by Sports Department at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium
APP41-181120 ATTOCK: November 18 - Student participating in different games during Inter-College/School Athletic Meet 2020 organized by Sports Department at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium. APP photo by Ghulam Shabbir
APP41-181120

ALSO READ  Student participating in different games during Inter-College/School Athletic Meet 2020 organized by Sports Department at Quaid-e-Azam Stadium

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR