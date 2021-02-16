Home Photos General Coverage Photos Staffers of Anti Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at LatifabadPhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosStaffers of Anti Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at Latifabad Tue, 16 Feb 2021, 8:34 PM7Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-160221 HYDERABAD: February 16 Staffers of Anti Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan KhanALSO READ Members of Sohni Dharti Youth Council participating in a walk during the spring plantation campaign at LatifabadRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORMembers of Sohni Dharti Youth Council participating in a walk during the spring plantation campaign at LatifabadMDA and Anti-encroachment Cell staffers removing encroachments during anti-encroachment campaign near Nawanshahr ChowkChildren watching roosters fight at Latifabad