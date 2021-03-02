Home Photos General Coverage Photos Staffers of Anti-Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at Latifabad Unit Number 12PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosStaffers of Anti-Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at Latifabad Unit Number 12 Tue, 2 Mar 2021, 6:42 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-020321 HYDERABAD: March 02 Staffers of Anti-Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at Latifabad Unit Number 12. APP photo by Farhan KhanAPP44-020321ALSO READ PHA staffers sapling new seasonal plants at Allama Iqbal Park at ShamsabadRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPHA staffers sapling new seasonal plants at Allama Iqbal Park at ShamsabadHESCO staffers disconnecting the illegal lines of electricity at LatifabadStaffers of Anti-Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at Hilal Ahmar Hospital Road Latifabad