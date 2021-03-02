Staffers of Anti-Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at Latifabad Unit Number 12
APP44-020321 HYDERABAD: March 02  Staffers of Anti-Encroachment Cell demolishing encroachments at Latifabad Unit Number 12. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP44-020321

ALSO READ  PHA staffers sapling new seasonal plants at Allama Iqbal Park at Shamsabad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR