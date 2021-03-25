SSG commandoes demonstrating their skills as a large number of people witnessing the several formations of a variety of combat helicopters belonging to the armed forces demonstrated their capabilities as well PAF fighter jets mesmerised the audience with their mid-air maneuvers as joint services parade to celebrate 81 years of national resolve for a separate homeland with the vision of one nation one destination held at the Shakarparian Parade Ground under strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs)