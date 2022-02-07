PhotosSports Photos Quetta Gladiators Jason Roy celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium Mon, 7 Feb 2022, 11:43 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP61-070222 KARACHI: February 07 - Quetta Gladiators Jason Roy celebrates after scoring century (100 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP59-070222 KARACHI: February 07 – Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz Ahmed celebrates with teammate after the dismissal of Lahore Qalandars’ Abdullah Shafique (R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi KARACHI APP60-070222 KARACHI: February 07 – Lahore Qalandars’ Phil Salt plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi