PhotosSports Photos Players struggling to get hold on the ball during a match between Balochistan and KPK teams during Inter-Provincial Womens Hockey Championship played at National Hockey Stadium Wed, 3 Nov 2021, 7:09 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP27-031121 LAHORE: November 03 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball during a match between Balochistan and KPK teams during Inter-Provincial Womens Hockey Championship played at National Hockey Stadium. APP Photo by Amir Khan APP27-031121 LAHORE: APP28-031121 LAHORE: November 03 – Players struggling to get hold on the ball during a match between Balochistan and KPK teams during Inter-Provincial Womens Hockey Championship played at National Hockey Stadium. APP Photo by Amir Khan