Photos
Players of Bahawalpur City and IUB teams struggling to get hold on the ball during the final of Girls Volley Ball Tournament
Fri, 13 Nov 2020, 7:07 PM

APP12-131120 BAHAWALPUR: November 13 Players of Bahawalpur City and IUB teams struggling to get hold on the ball during the final of Girls Volley Ball Tournament. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

Naseer Ahmad Sial, Sports Officer Amir Hameed in a group photo with the winning team of the final of the Girls Volley Ball Tournament