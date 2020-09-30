MULTAN: September 30 - A view of cricket match between Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket Stadium. Northern team won the match by 79 runs. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP57-30 MULTAN: September 30 - A view of cricket match between Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams during National T20 Cup played at Multan Cricket Stadium. Northern team won the match by 79 runs. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
APP57-30

ALSO READ  Pakistan’s domestic season begins with the National T20 Cup

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR