APP57-191221 KARACHI: December 19 - Group photo of Pakistan Navy Rowing team as Champion of 35th National Rowing Championship 2021 with Assistant Chief of Naval Staff ( Training ) and members of Paksitan Rowing Federation. APP
A group photograph of the trophy winner players with the officials during the 21st Asian Individual Squash Championship for Men & Women organized by Pakistan Squash Federation at Mushaf Squash Complex

A view of final match between Barry`s BN2 VS Remounts in Brighto Lahore Open Polo Championship 2021 in Lahore Polo Club

Participants of 4th maritime security workshop in a group photo during their visit to Naval Headquarters

Chief of the Naval Staff Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo with senior naval officers and troops after successful firing of Surface to Air Missiles

Mission Commander, PNS Alamgir exchanging view with Chief of Naval Staff Senegal Navy during Ship visit to Senegal as part of overseas deployment to African countries

MPA Provincial Assembly of Sindh Abdul Jabbar Khan giving away appreciation award to taekwondo international player during Appreciation Award Ceremony of Chief of Army Staff Pakistan Open (G-1) International Taekwondo Championship 2021 at Zubair Montessori School

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of Turkish Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi exchanging views with Chief of Turkish Navy during 24th International Sea Power Symposium

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi being presented Guard of Honour during his official visit

Players in action in match during a series of 04 PSA Satellite Tournaments at Mushaf Squash Complex organized by Pakistan Squash Federation

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi giving away prize to the winner of Ladies Category of 25th CNS Open Golf Championship 2021

Muhammad Shabbir playing winning shot on the final day of 25th CNS Open Golf Championship 2021

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi giving away prize to the winner of 25th CNS Open Golf Championship 2021

