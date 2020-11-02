Home Photos GILGIT: November 02 – Players struggling to get hold on the ball... PhotosSports Photos GILGIT: November 02 – Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match playing between NLI and GB Scouts polo teams during Jashan e Azadi Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo Ground. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri Mon, 2 Nov 2020, 11:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-02 GILGIT: November 02 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match playing between NLI and GB Scouts polo teams during Jashan e Azadi Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo Ground. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri APP43-02 ALSO READ GILGIT: November 02 - Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match playing between NLI and GB Scouts polo teams during Jashan e Azadi Polo Tournament at Shahi Polo Ground. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain Nasiri RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR GILGIT: November 02 – Players struggling to get hold on the ball in a match playing between NLI and GB Scouts polo teams during...